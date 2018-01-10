Sports Schedule

THURSDAY, JAN. 11

Boys basketball: Perrydale at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Perrydale at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Western Oregon at Saint Martin’s, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Alaska Anchorage, 8 p.m.

Wrestling: Central at Corvallis, 6 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

Boys basketball: Central at Woodburn, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at Estacada, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Central at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Dallas at Oregon Classic (at Redmond Pavilion), TBA.

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

Men’s basketball: Western Oregon at Seattle Pacific, 7 p.m.

Track and field: Western Oregon at University of Washington Indoor Preview, all day.

Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Alaska Fairbanks, 2 p.m.

Wrestling: Central at Nick Lutz Invitational, TBA. Dallas at Oregon Classic (at Redmond Pavilion), TBA.

TUESDAY, JAN. 16

Boys basketball: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Woodburn at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at Livingstone Adventist, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: South Albany at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Woodburn, 7 p.m. Falls City at Livingstone Adventist, 5:30 p.m. Perrydale at Oregon School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Swimming: Central at Silverton, 4 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Concordia at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change