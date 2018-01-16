Ballots Due Tuesday For Measure 101

POLK COUNTY — The statewide special election on ballot Measure 101 is Tuesday. Ballots need to be in the Polk County Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The measure will decide whether or not to uphold some taxes passed in House Bill 2391. A yes vote upholds those taxes. A no vote rejects them.

For more information about Ballot Measure 101 and to see arguments for and against the measure: http://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/current-election.aspx.

Drop boxes may be found throughout Polk County:

• Polk County Courthouse, 850 Main St., Dallas. 24-hour drop site located on the east side of the courthouse. Polk County Clerk’s Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

• Falls City, Wagner Community Library, 111 N. Main St. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; election day, noon to 8 p.m.

• Grand Ronde, Governance Center – building G, 9615 Grand Ronde Road. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; election day, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Independence, Independence City Hall, 555 S. Main St. 24-hour drop site located inside front lobby.

• Monmouth, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; election day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Monmouth, Western Oregon University, Werner University Center, 345 N. Monmouth Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; election day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• West Salem, Roth’s Market, 1130 Wallace Road NW. Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; election day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.