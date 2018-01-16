Community Notebook

Blueberry pruning workshop coming

The Mid-Willamette Valley Small Farms program will hold a blueberry pruning workshop Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Minto Island Growers, 3394 Brown Island Road S., Salem.

Cost is $10.

The workshop will teach participants how to prune blueberries and/or refresh pruning techniques.

Register online at www.bit.ly.2kTGBX.

For more information: Victoria, 503-373-3774 or email to Victoria.binning @oregonstate.edu.

Tree fruit nutrient class Tuesday

The Mid-Willamette Valley Small Farms Program will hold a class on tree fruit nutrient management Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Polk County Extension Office, 289 E. Ellendale Ave., Suite 301, Dallas.

The class will identify the nutrients plants need, how to assess soil nutrients, discuss the role of plant tissue sampling in diagnosing nutrient deficiencies in tree fruits, and how to manage soil nutrients.

Cost is $10.

Register online at www.bit.ly/2BqrZVi.

For more information: Victoria, 503-373-3774 or email to Victoria.binning @oregonstate.edu.

Alzheimer’s Assoc. offers class

The Alzheimer’s Association and Oregon Care Partners will offer a program about memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence.

There is no cost to attend.

The program will provide information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease and treatment.

To register, call 800-272-3900.

Suds ’n’ Science returns Jan. 24

The Love Your Watershed Suds ’n’ Science Pub Talk returns Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Brew Coffee and Taphouse, 211 S. Main St., Independence.

There is no cost to attend.

The event will show how the Willamette River has interacted with and shaped our watershed over millions of years.

For more information: http://www.luckiamutelwc.org/suds-and-science.html.

Naomi Chapter to offer stew lunch

The Naomi Chapter No. 22 Order of Eastern Star will hold a stew and biscuit lunch Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas.

Cost is $7.

Lunch includes a bowl of stew, biscuits and your choice of pie and a beverage.

Banjo player Hank Dougherty and pianist Bennie Fry will perform.

Money raised by the event benefits chapter service projects.

For more information: 503-623-8442.

Dallas library to hold movie night

Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., Dallas, will host a movie night Friday at 6 p.m. The library will show a 2017 movie based on a memoir that spent more than 250 weeks on the New York Times best-selling book list.

There will be free popcorn and a door prize.

There is no cost to attend and is open to people ages 14 and older.

For more information: 503-623-2633 or online at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.

WOU hosts Xianzhi Tu’s solo exhibit

Western Oregon University will hold Xianzhi Tu’s solo exhibition, “Beyond Watching,” through Jan. 28 at Hamersly Library.

The exhibit features the juxtaposition of virtuality and reality and the disappearance of childhood to reflect the media’s withdrawal and consumption of time.

For more information: www.wou.edu/wp/library/.