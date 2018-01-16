Complaint Leads To Meth Bust

POLK COUNTY — A citizen complaint led to the discovery of a large quantity of methamphetamine on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities received a call from at 12:23 p.m. about a reckless driver traveling west on Highway 22 near milepost 15.

The caller advised that the male driver was also smoking what he or she believed was methamphetamine from a glass pipe.

A Polk County Sheriff Office deputy requested assistance from the Grand Ronde Tribal Police in locating the vehicle. An Oregon State Police trooper from McMinnville was also in the area.

Grand Ronde Tribal Police located and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The OSP trooper and Polk County deputy arrived shortly thereafter.

The driver, David Edie, 38, of Portland, was arrested for DUII.

Further investigation and a drug detection K-9 from the Newberg Police Department was conducted.

The K-9 alerted authorities to bags in the vehicle and a search revealed about a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine. A stolen handgun was also found with the drugs and $500 was seized from Edie.

Edie was arrested for DUII (controlled substance), possession of methamphetamine (substantial quantity), distribution of methamphetamine (substantial quantity), felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree theft by receiving.

A female passenger, Alicia Schier, 28, of Portland, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Both Edie and Schier were lodged at Polk County jail. Additional charges are likely, according to a press release.