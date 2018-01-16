Engagements

Joshua North and Star Brewer, both of Dallas, announced their engagement.

The couple plans an April 7 wedding, which will be a small ceremony at a family member’s home followed by a honeymoon in Greece.

The groom is the son of Chip and Linda North, of Monmouth. He works as a carpenter apprentice.

The bride is the daughter of Dale Brewer, of Dallas, and Carla Davies, of Silverton. She works as a home care provider, and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business.