Engagements

As of Tuesday, January 16, 2018

photo

North-Brewer

Joshua North and Star Brewer, both of Dallas, announced their engagement.

The couple plans an April 7 wedding, which will be a small ceremony at a family member’s home followed by a honeymoon in Greece.

The groom is the son of Chip and Linda North, of Monmouth. He works as a carpenter apprentice.

The bride is the daughter of Dale Brewer, of Dallas, and Carla Davies, of Silverton. She works as a home care provider, and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business.

