Milestone Birthday - Lamb

Charlotte Lamb, longtime Dallas resident, celebrated her 90th birthday, Tuesday.

Events to mark the occasion were held on Sunday with a fellowship hour following the church service at Dallas United Methodist where she has been a member for 73 years. Following the reception, her family hosted a luncheon in her honor.

Charlotte was born in the hotel in Philomath to Clifford and Ethel Jones. She graduated from Dallas High School in 1946. Her gift of singing garnered her a scholarship to study music at Pacific University in Forest Grove. At the time plans didn’t work for her to attend. Following graduation she worked in Dallas as a receptionist for Hamilton’s Insurance Agency and part-time at The Majestic Theater.

She married A. Curtis Lamb on Nov. 14, 1948, in the Dallas United Methodist Church and they were married for 59 years. Curt died on Dec. 1, 2007. Together they farmed in the Lewisville area (Monmouth) and in Independence before moving into Dallas in 1956.

She was active in the Dallas United Methodist Church and served as president of several women’s church groups, sang in the choir for more that 70 years, directed both youth and senior choirs, and served as the church secretary for 16 years. Charlotte also sang for many weddings, funerals and other events in the community over the years.

She was recognized by the Dallas Chamber of Commerce as Good Samaritan and by the Dallas Arts Association as Artist of the Year.

She has been a member of Naomi Chapter No. 22 Order of Eastern Star in Dallas for more than 57 years. She currently is active in the chapter and is a past Worthy Matron and a past secretary serving for 16 years.

A talented artist, Charlotte’s paintings, have won many special honors at the Polk County Fair and hang in the homes of many local residents.

Her family includes children and spouses, Nancy and Gerry Adams, Peggy and Greg Fisher and Warren and Sue Lamb; grandchildren, Matthew Fisher, David and Melissa Fisher, Scott and Charissa Lamb and Eric and Aika Lamb; and seven great-grandchildren.