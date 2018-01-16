News In Brief

Dallas chamber welcomes new board

DALLAS — The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes four new board members on Thursday.

Emily Mentzer, of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer, Tammy Noon, of S&T Support, MacLarin Jones, of Harvest Crossfit, and Gerard Graveline, of Columbia Bank, were elected to the board in December and join current members Mike Barker, of Mid-Valley Ford, LaVonne Wilson, Rick Young, of The Car Doctor, AJ Foscoli (ex-officio), of the city of Dallas, and Michelle Johnstone (ex-officio), of the Dallas School District. For more information on the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce: dallasoregonchamber.org.

Orchestra offers free concert Monday

MONMOUTH — The Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra will offer a free concert to the community on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Smith Recital Hall at Western Oregon University.

The Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra is a community orchestra made up of volunteer players from our area. Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings at the Monmouth Senior Center and are open to players of all levels. There are no auditions or tryouts. For more information, contact Paul Doellinger at 503-838-4884. Monday’s performance will feature selections from various well-known and popular operas.