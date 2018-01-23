Academic Honors

Yang named to dean’s list at Grove City

GROVE CITY, Penn. — Naomi Yang, a freshman major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2017 semester. Naomi is a 2017 graduate of home-school and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Yang (Jessyca) from Monmouth.

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a grade-point average of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction, a gpa of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the dean’s list with high distinction, a gpa of 3.85 to 4.0.

Area students make dean’s list EM

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eastern Mennonite University recognized students who were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list.

The following local students have been named to the list:

Olivia Dalke, of Dallas, Andrew Reimer-Berg, of Salem, and Ruth Reimer-Berg, of Salem.

The dean’s list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Emily Cross named to UVM dean’s list

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Emily Cross has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Vermont. Cross, of Dallas, is majoring in civil engineering in the College of Engineering & Mathematical Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Polk students earn marks at Fox

NEWBERG — Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2017 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Dallas — Alisha Aime, sophomore, social work; Asheley Crabtree, senior, accounting; Savanna Poston, junior, organizational communication; Emily Roberts, freshman, Spanish; Zachary Wallace, freshman, nursing; Cody Webb, freshman, biology; and Jenifer Webb, freshman, biology.

Independence — Philip Groth, senior, philosophy.

Monmouth — Caitlin Fettig, junior, social work.