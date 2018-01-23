Central Roundup: Panthers Girls Ends Losing Streak

CORVALLIS — The Panthers ended a years-long losing streak to Corvallis Friday night in a game that was decided in overtime.

Central (13-1, 4-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) defeated Corvallis 54-50. That was the first time coach Julie McDonald had one of her teams beat the Spartans in her six years of coaching. McDonald said the team struggled early, but pushed the game to overtime.

“It was probably one of our poorest shooting nights,” she said. “We just played well when we had to.”

McDonald said Friday’s win against a solid Mid-Willamette Conference team was a welcome improvement from last season when Central dropped some close contests.

Central also defeated South Albany 64-28 on Jan. 16.

The Panthers play at Dallas on Wednesday and host Silverton on Friday.

GRACE HOLSTAD GRABS TWO SWIMMING RECORDS: Grace Holstad added two swimming school records to her list in Central’s dual meet against Lebanon Tuesday: the 50 freestyle in 27.5 seconds and 1:00.98 in the 100 freestyle. She now holds five school records. Sam Clark improved his 200 freestyle by 15 seconds for a new personal record of 3:01.29, while Jillian Layton, Ashley Gould, Moises Falcon and Amelia Angst all showed improvement in their respective races.

WRESTLING LOSES TO SILVERTON: Central lost to Silverton 46-34 in a dual meeting Thursday. The Panthers hosted the Central Dual Friday and Saturday, defeating Neah-Kah-Nie 45-30 and West Albany 38-36 and falling to Willamina/Falls City 39-37 on Friday. On Saturday, Central defeated Sheldon 47-30, but lost to Putnam 42-40 and Tillamook 51-20.