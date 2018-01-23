Community Notebook

ACAC displays art collection

Indy Commons, 278 S. Main St., Independence, will host the Ash Creek Arts Center’s fourth anniversary exhibit reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Past and present artists who have worked with ACAC have been invited to participate in this group exhibit, which is the first of a new partnership between the center and local business Indy Commons.

A rotating series of art exhibits will be displayed at the business throughout the year. ACAC leaders also are coordinating with the River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence, to hold events on the same dates, creating evenings for the community to enjoy a stroll.

While visiting the ACAC four-year exhibition, walk down to the River Gallery to view its annual Wild Women exhibit reception.

Dallas library to host novelist Patchell

On Thursday at 7 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will host Oregon suspense writer Chris Patchell.

Patchell is the bestselling author of “In the Dark, Dark Harvest,” and the Indie Reader Discovery Award winning novel “Deadly Lies.” Chris recently left her long-time career in tech to pursue her passion for writing full time. She pens gritty suspense novels set in the Pacific Northwest, where she lives with her family and two neurotic dogs. She will give a sneak peek at her newest book, “Vowel of Silence,” which will be released Feb. 6. Visit her website at www.chrispatchell.com.

This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library. For more information: 503-623-2633, or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.

Dallas boosters to host pizza party

The Dallas Booster Club and Dallas’ Papa Murphy’s have teamed up to raise money for artificial turf field for Dallas High School as part of the Booster’s ongoing efforts.

On Wednesday (today), 20 percent of sales at Papa Murphy’s will go toward the turf project. No coupons are required for the event.

Also, Dallas Les Schwab will collect cans and bottles for the “Bottle Drop for Turf” efforts on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Les Schwab will continue to collect bottles and cans on the last Saturday of the month to help with the project.

Free man-tracking classes offered

The Joel Hardin Professional Tracking Services-Visual Tracking and Training Inc. organization will offer man-tracking classes in Polk and Yamhill counties to interested persons at no charge. These classes are conducted by certified trackers and designated trainers.

Classes consist of weekly two- to six-hour training sessions on Fridays and/or Sundays. Times and locations vary.

For more information: Ron Glaus, apprentice tracker and designated trainer, rag7@comcast.net.

Love is in the air in Independence

The Independence Downtown Association presents its annual Walk of Hearts.

Express your sentiment on a bright red heart hung on the lamppost in downtown Independence. Cost is $30 per side. Order online at indyhearts.eventbrite.com by Feb. 4. For a paper form, email pd1571@yahoo.com, or call 503-838-2314.