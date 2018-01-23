Dallas Roundup: Dallas Swimmers Place At Taft Meet

TAFT — The Dallas High School swim team had several placers in the Taft Invitational on Thursday, leading the team to a third-place finish at the meet.

The boys 200 and 400 freestyle relays (Hans Garrison, Isaiah Dressel Jakob Lloyd and Gabe Applegate) both took third place.

Applegate took third in the 200 freestyle in two minutes, 43.29 seconds. Dressel took second in the 50 freestyle in 30.19 seconds, and Lloyd placed third in the 50 freestyle in 30.82 seconds.