Falls City Roundup: Fc Boys Win Two

FALLS CITY — The Mountaineers boys’ basketball team went 2-1 last week, with its loss coming in a non-league contest Regis on Friday.

Falls City (9-8, 5-3 Casco) defeated Livingstone Adventist Academy 61-46 on Jan. 16 to begin the week. Coach Micke Kidd said the team outscored Livingstone 42-25 in the second half to secure the victory. Jason Lafayette scored 23, while Austin Burgess contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds, and JR Lafayette added 11 points and nine rebounds in the effort. Thursday, Falls City defeated Oregon school of the Deaf 69-32. JR Lafayette and Jason Lafayette both scored 23 points, and JR pulled down eight rebounds.

Falls City’s lone defeat was Friday when 2A Regis outlasted the Mountaineers 55-51. Falls City attempted a comeback bid in the second half, outpacing Regis 29-17, but fell just short.

“Jeremy Labrado did a great job running our offense in the second half and keeping the ball moving and everyone in control,” Kidd said.

Falls City played C.S. Lewis after press time Tuesday and faces Jewell on Thursday and Crosshill Christian on Tuesday.

FALLS CITY GIRLS GO 1-2: Falls City’s girls basketball team fell to Livingstone Adventist Academy in a close 32-31 contest on Jan. 16. Coach Micke Kidd said the game came down to the final seconds with Livingstone hanging on for the win. Amara Houghtaling scored 23 points, with five three-pointers. Emma Burgess added six points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Mountaineers (6-10, 3-5 Casco) defeated Oregon School of the Deaf 32-9 on Thursday before falling to 2A Regis 53-23 in a non-league contest. Brittney Pots scored nine and had seven rebounds against OSD.

