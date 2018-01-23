News In Brief

Old doctor’s clinic donated to City

FALLS CITY — The old medical clinic on North Main St. in Falls City is now the property of the city.

The Falls City City Council accepted the donation of the buildings located at 304 and 306 N. Main St. on Jan. 11. Luckiamute Clinic closed in 2014.

The property was owned by Steele Family, LLC, who agreed to donate the property if the city paid for an appraisal, which the council agreed to do in June 2016, but the deal stalled due to legal concerns. Owners Steele Family, LLC contacted the city in December to say if the city would pay for the title work, the transfer could be completed.

With the property in hand, the council wants to explore options for its use. Acting City Manager Terry Ungricht said the building’s condition is a concern and the first order of business is to inspect it.

FC council puts fire levy on ballot

FALLS CITY — The Falls City City Council voted on Jan. 11 to place a five-year local option levy on the May 15 ballot.

The levy will cost $1 per $1,000 assessed value on properties, and raise $220,983 over the five years.

If approved, the levy would help pay for equipment for the Falls City Fire Department, such as new breathing unit that allow firefighters to enter burning buildings; tools for fighting fires and emergency medical services; a tender truck; and an emergency duty vehicle.

Levy proceeds could also supplement the department’s operations budget.

Falls City signs contract with PCSO

FALLS CITY — The city of Falls City now can enforce its city codes related to nuisances, public intoxication, public park hours and curfews.

That is thanks to a contract with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that allows deputies to cite people on code violations.

For years Falls City has been unable to enforce some of it city codes because it lacked a police force with jurisdiction and a municipal court to cite violators. Contracts with the city of Independence (court) and now the sheriff’s office solved both of those problems.

The Falls City City Council approved the contact Jan. 11.

Arts grant helps Ash Creek Arts Center

SALEM — Small grants were awarded to 79 statewide arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission for FY 2018.

Awarded to arts organizations in 29 towns and cities across the state, Small Operating Grants are designed to provide operating support to arts organizations with budgets less than $150,000.

Small operating grants were awarded to Ash Creek Arts Center.

Eligibility is limited to organizations who have operated as an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit for two years or more. Most organizations received $1,230.

Salem woman dies in Hwy 22 crash

POLK COUNTY — A Salem woman died in a car crash on Jan. 17 at about 10:10 p.m. on Highway 22 near milepost 5.

Oregon Police State troopers responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash, in which Lauren Beasley, 21, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release from OSP, preliminary investigation showed that Beasley, driving a silver 2005 Honda CRV, was traveling westbound on Highway 22 when it veered off the road and struck a guard rail on the westbound lane, crossed into the eastbound lane of travel then struck a tree down a 20-foot embankment on the eastbound shoulder. Beasley suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor of the crash, the report said.

The eastbound lane was closed for about five hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire District No. 1, Sheridan Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Three arrested on theft charges

GRAND RONDE — Three people were arrested by the Grand Ronde Tribal Police for thefts from the Lincoln City area.

From Jan. 14 through 17, Lincoln City Police Officers investigated numerous thefts from vehicles, businesses, and residences, including the theft of emergency equipment from a North Lincoln Fire and Rescue command vehicle.

On Jan. 17, Grand Ronde Tribal Police contacted a vehicle at the Seaway Market in connection with a “shots fired” call that originated in the Tillamook County section of Highway 18. Arrested from the vehicle were Tracy Davis, Devyn Hopkins, and Ethan Parkin, who were all lodged at the Polk County Jail.

Grand Ronde Tribal Police served a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered numerous items taken in car clouts and mail thefts from the Lincoln City area. After being contacted by the Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Lincoln City Officer Tim Delugach responded to assist with the search warrant. Items recovered from the vehicle included a radio, Automatic External Defibrillator (AED), and equipment taken from North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, tools taken from two different vehicles in the Taft area of town, and mail taken from the Oceanlake area of town. All recovered items were returned to their owners, but numerous items are still missing from these cases.

The thefts of these items occurred from late on Jan. 14 to the morning of Jan. 17. Other items were found in the vehicle that are not currently tied to any reported thefts.

If you have experienced a theft during this time frame, or have any information on the cases mentioned, contact Officer Delugach or the Lincoln City Police Department: 541-994-3636.

Western approves new history minor

MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University Board of Trustees welcomed new trustee Gayle Evans, chief human resources officer at Unitus Community Credit Union, at its Jan. 17 quarterly meeting. The board approved a new minor in the history department of the social sciences division.

The Public History minor will be directed by Associate Professor Patricia Goldsworthy-Bishop and would prepare students for future employment in archives, museums or any institution requiring establishment of historical record or interpretation and display for the public. Participating students will be required to engage in experiential learning opportunities such as an internship with a historical society. The program is expected to begin fall 2018.

The next Board of Trustees meeting is set for April 18.

Brown seeks veterans for committee

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs are seeking applications from veterans interested in serving the state’s veteran community as a member of the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee.

Since the advisory committee was established in 1945, it has held a role advising the director and staff of ODVA. Advisory committee members are military veterans who are appointed by the governor and act as advocates for veteran issues and represent veteran concerns across Oregon.

The advisory committee’s meetings are held throughout the state on the first Wednesday in March, June, September and December. For more information: www.oregon.gov/odva.