Panther Kids End Season Well

LEBANON — Panther Kids Wrestling concluded the season in Lebanon Saturday. Mason and Josiah Vela placed first. Roddy Alvarez placed second, while Liliana Alvarez, Easton and Sawyer Herbert, Casey Humphreys, Grady Lewis, Issac McBride and Tyanna H. placed third. Diego Pena took fourth place.

The season was from November through January. A few Talmadge Cougars wrestled in a bonus meet Saturday at the LaCreole Duals. Joey Pearson won all three matches. Nicolas Thomas, and Case and Jake Merrit had two wins. Trevyn Lilly had one win to finish the middle school season.