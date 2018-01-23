Perrydale Roundup: Pirates Win Two

PERRYDALE — The Pirates boys’ basketball team scored two wins on Jan. 16 against Oregon School of the Deaf, 66-48, and Livingstone Adventist Academy, 66-53, on Thursday.

Coach Brian Domes said getting out to early leads allowed him to get reserves some valuable experience in both games.

“The kids played well,” Domes said. “We were trying to take care of the teams that we need to take care of.”

Perrydale (14-4, 7-1 Casco) played Willamette Valley Christian on Tuesday after press time and faces Crosshill Christian at home on Friday.

Friday’s game could determine the league leaders, because if Perrydale defeats Crosshill Christian (15-4, 8-0 Casco), they will be tied for No. 1 in Casco.

“If we beat them and don’t lose another league game, we will be co-champions,” Domes said. “That’s the best-case scenario.”

PERRYDALE GIRLS STAY PERFECT: The Pirates (13-4, 8-0 Casco) defeated the Oregon School of the Deaf, 36-10, on Jan. 16 and Livingstone Adventist Academy on Thursday to maintain its perfect Casco League mark.

Perrydale faced Willamette Valley Christian on Tuesday after press time and plays Crosshill Christian at home on Friday.