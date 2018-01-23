Polk Connect Provides Services

DALLAS — The Polk County Homeless Connect began in 2012 with the idea to both get an accurate count of homeless individuals in the county and to help get them into permanent housing...
DALLAS — The Polk County Homeless Connect began in 2012 with the idea to both get an accurate count of homeless individuals in the county and to help get them into permanent housing...
Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commenting has been disabled for this item.