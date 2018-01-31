Community Notebook

Trivia meets turf at Pressed on Saturday

The Dallas Booster club will host a Trivia Night at Pressed on Saturday to raise money for the turf project.

This special edition of Trivia Night will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Dallas Athletics Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call Barb at 503-932-0781.

Tickets for the Dallas Booster Auction will go on sale starting Monday. The auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 17 at Nesmith Readiness Center.

All of these events support the Dallas High School Turf Project in its goal of raising $800,000 to install artificial turf in the summer of 2018.

For more information about the club and the Turf Project: www.dhsboosterclub.org.

Second round of voting starts

The 53rd Monmouth-Independence Annual Community Awards Banquet first round of voting closes Wednesday (today).

A second round of voting for the top three businesses in each category (determined by number of votes) will begin Thursday through Feb. 8.

To sponsor the awards banquet, reserve a ticket, or more information: 503-838-4268.

ACAC sponsors adult classes

The Ash Creek Arts Center will sponsor free art classes beginning Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This class will be “Make a Ceramic Tray,” with Karen Mahoney. No registration required for this free, adults-only class.

This is the first class in the new First Thursday Adult Art Class series, made possible with a grant from Oregon Arts Commission. Come explore clay and some of the various ways to be creative with it while making a ceramic tray. Choose a shape for your tray (including hearts for Valentine’s Day) and how to decorate it. Color? Texture? Both? Your tray, your choice. Trays will be dried, fired in a kiln, and available for pick up at February’s Second Saturday Family Art Class on Feb. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kids to make Valentine’s

The Independence Public Library will host “Valentine’s Cards and Crafts for kids” at 3 p.m. on Friday at the library. Participants will craft one-of-a-kind cards and other Valentine’s gifts. Also at the Independence library, family story time is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., and Chess Club, for children in first grade and older, meets Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

For more information: ci.independence.or.us.

MI Chamber to present State of the Cities

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce will present the annual State of the Cities address at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Smith Auditorium, Western Oregon University.

Mayors Steve Milligan and John McArdle, from Monmouth and Independence, respectively, will remark on successes from 2017, look ahead to projects in 2018, and talk about programs and services.

There will be time for questions from audience members afterward.

For more information or to register: micc-or.org.

Model train swap meet at grange

The Northwest Modelers Train Show Swamp Meet will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St., Rickreall.

Visitors will get a chance to see model trains operating, as well as purchase model trains and accessories. Food will be available for purchase.

Admission is $5, with $1 off with a canned food item. Children younger than 12 are free. Parking is free.

For more information: Tom, 503-606-0398.

Rickreall Grange Flea Market returns

The Rickreall Grange Flea Market returns to the grange from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at 280 Main St., Rickreall.

Crafts, greeting cards, model trains, toys and signs are a few of the items market-goers may find.

Admission is free; donations are accepted. Raffle tickets for a quilt will be available, as will breakfast and lunch, and baked goods.