Falls City Fire Receives Grant

FALLS CITY —Falls City Fire Department received a $18,002 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in January.

These funds will be used to purchase equipment for vehicle stabilization,known as struts and cribbing.

“This equipment, which FCFD has not previously had of its own, will allow firefighters on scene at motor vehicle accidents to secure vehicles in order to safely rescue and provide aid to trapped patients,” said Falls City spokeswoman Megan Sykes in a press release about the grant. “The combination of equipment will be able to secure passenger vehicles as well as larger vehicles, such as logging trucks or school buses.”

Previously, FCFD firefighters and local medic crews would wait on scene for vehicle stabilization equipment to arrive from Dallas Fire & EMS before extricating or treating trapped patients, meaning a longer wait between emergency response and injured people arriving at a hospital.

Patient outcomes are correlated with the length of time from the initial 9-1-1 call to arrival at the nearest appropriate trauma level hospital, Sykes said.

The stabilization equipment will decrease that time ,and potentially save lives, and provide a safer scene for firefighters and medics.

The foundation awards quarterly grants for life-saving equipment.

“This generous grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will provide better protection for the members of the FCFD as well as the citizens that they proudly serve every day,” Sykes said.