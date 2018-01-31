Police Arrest Daylight Burglar

MONMOUTH — On Jan. 24 at about 1:20 p.m., Monmouth police officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 500 block of Yellowstone Drive South, according to a press release from Monmouth Lt. Isaiah Haines.

The homeowner reported a white male adult, identified as Jacob Waldher, 19, of Corvallis, tried to break into his home and made entry into his garage. The homeowner confronted the suspect, who fled on foot into the surrounding neighborhood. The suspect ran through several neighboring properties in an attempt to evade responding law enforcement.



The suspect then entered into another home in the 1600 block of Teton Drive East. The homeowner confronted the suspect inside his home. He was able to talk the suspect out of his home and into the garage, where responding officers located the male and arrested him without further incident. Monmouth police was assisted by officers from the Independence Police Department, Dallas Police Department, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Officers are continuing with the investigation.