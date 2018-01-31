Public Agenda

To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Monday, Feb. 5

Central School District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence.

Independence Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Polk County Board of Commissioners work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Monmouth City Council — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.