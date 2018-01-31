Superintendent’S Corner

The Oregon School Boards Association has set aside the month of January to honor the unpaid elected volunteers who serve on Oregon’s 197 local school boards, our 19 education service district boards, and our 17 community college boards. These dedicated local leaders give their personal time and energy to handling the critical tasks of budgeting and overseeing the management of Oregon’s public education structure.

For Dallas School District we have five directors who lead our district and bring collectively 39 years of experience! Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the Dallas Board of Directors; Michael Blanchard, Michael Bollman, Dave Hunt, Matt Posey, and Jon Woods. We greatly appreciate their leadership, time, expertise, and always asking the question; “Is it good for kids?” Thank you Dallas community for selecting great leaders!

Michelle Johnstone

Superintendent