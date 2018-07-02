Applebox theater presents ‘Jungle Book’

MONMOUTH — The themes of community and family that run through The Jungle Book also are apparent in The Apple Box Children’s Theater production of the Rudyard Kipling classic.

See the show See the show Performances will be at 7 p.m. on July 5, 6 and 7 at the Western Oregon University outdoor amphitheater at Rice Auditorium, located on Powell Street between Knox and Warren. Bring a chair or blanket.

The theater collaborated with several other entities, including Arts Integrated Ministry, Children’s Educational Theater and Central High School’s performing arts department, said Rob Harriman.

Most of the masks used in the play are from Central High School, he said, and Apple Box has lent costumes to CHS for other productions. Western Oregon University is taking care of the sound.

“It’s a reminder that for as small of (an area) as this is, there is a huge pool of people invested in doing this,” Harriman said. “There are four solid kids’ theater programs (in the area).”

Harriman is directing the play and Barbara Harriman, his wife, is the production manager.

Rob read through the book with their daughter Fiona and she added some scenes, he said.

Kathryn Schultz Miller adapted the book.

“The author of the play said do whatever you want with it,” Harriman said. “We recalibrated the play to make it fit into our vision of the author’s vision.”

Harriman said he enjoys the theme of community and working together that is implied throughout The Jungle Book.

The story follows the journey of Mowgli, a boy who was raised by a family of wolves since his birth, but must flee his home for safety from Shere Khan, the tiger.

“The biggest challenge will be breaking away from the Disney version of the story,” Harriman said.

The Apple Box Children’s Theater production of The Jungle Book is “truer to the source material,” he said.

They reinserted the poems that are at the beginning of each chapter in Kipling’s book.

In its eighth season, the theater group is experiencing some firsts with The Jungle Book production — it’s the largest cast, at 51, and it is the first production that features choreography.

Children from The Dance & Fitness Studio were in last year’s play and were asked to be involved this year, Rob Harriman said.

“That’s how we got so many kids,” he said.

There are four dance numbers, choreographed by Janey Jefferson and Bethany Allen, the dance studio.

“In auditions, we asked if they wanted to dance,” Harriman said. “A lot of the kids were really excited about dancing.”

The casts for Apple Box Theater productions are 8 to 14 years old. Veteran participant Haley Taylor, 16, passed the age limit to act in the plays, so she is taking on the role of assistant manager/stage director.

“It’s fun to see from new perspective,” Taylor said. “It’s really cool. I’m really enjoying it.”