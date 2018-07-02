Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, July 4

Happy Fourth of July!

THURSDAY, July 5

Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Pressed Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-623-8121.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Polk County Bounty Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Academy Building lawn.

FRIDAY, July 6

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, 186 SE Mill St., Dallas. 503-399-0599.

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

SATURDAY, July 7

Polk Community Free Clinic — 7 to 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Free medical and mental health care for uninsured and underinsured. Held on the first and fourth Saturday of the month. 503-990-8772.

Monmouth Senior Center All-You-Can-Eat Community Breakfast — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Cost: $6, adults; $3, children younger than 12. 503-838-5678.

Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.

The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

SUNDAY, July 8

Buell Grange Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m., Buell Grange Hall, 5970 Mill Creek Road, just off Highway 22 northwest of Dallas. $6. 503-623-8462 or 503-843-4703.

Rickreall Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall.

MONDAY, July 9

Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

TUESDAY, July 10

Caregiver Connection — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (conference room immediately inside the front entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

Free Blood Pressure Checks — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., Falls City. Free. 503-787-3371.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.

Toastmasters — 6 to 7 p.m., Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.

Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.

WEDNESDAY, July 11

Music in the Park — 6:30 p.m., Main Street Park, Monmouth. Free. www.ci.monmouth.or.us.

Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.