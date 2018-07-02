Community Notebook

Meet local authors at the park

Friends of the Monmouth Public Library will host an authors and information booth during the Fourth of July festivities in Main Street Park Tuesday and Wednesday, July 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several local authors will bring books to sell.

Dallas resident Carmel Hanes will be on hand with her first self-published book, “Crooked Grow the Trees,” which hits on the topic of struggling students and adults.

Hanes worked as a school psychologist in Polk County schools from 1986 until 2015. The book is fiction, but informed by her work in both public and correctional schools.

Find run buddies at Indy Brunch Runs

The Indy Brunch Runs will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Riverview Park fountain, 50 C St.

The brunch runs are weekly runs and walks for residents of Independence, Monmouth and surrounding areas. Bring a friend or make a friend. Strollers and friendly dogs are welcome.

Routes are marked at half-mile increments, from 1 to 4 miles for running, and from 1 to 2 miles for walking. All routes are out and back to adjust for distance.

For questions: Ramon, 608-695-3367.

5/10K Walk in Independence

Join the Willamette Wanderers, an AVA walking club, as they walk their 5/10K routes in Independence on Sunday at 10 a.m. Both routes go through the historic residential/downtown district and the Inspiration Garden administered by the Polk County Master Gardeners. The 10K also goes on the Willamette River Trail. Meet at 9:45 so the walk can begin at 10. There is no cost for this walk, and leashed dogs are welcome. For more information: Julia, pjwesterberg@comcast.net, 541-967-3001. Club website: www.willwander.weebly.com.

‘Outlaws for God’ VBS starts July 17

Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, in Dallas, will host “Outlaws for God,” a vacation Bible school for children in grades kindergarten through fifth.

The camp will run from July 17 through 20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The camp will include music, games, lessons and crafts.

For more information, Alvira Blanchard, 503-623-8284.

Tuesdays on the Square in Dallas

Nonprofits will be the focus of attention at Tuesdays on the Square, hosted by the city of Dallas from 4 to 7 p.m. on Southeast Court Street.

The Nonprofit Showcase is to help groups in Dallas reach out to the community and let people know what they do and what is available. The showcase also will give community members an opportunity to seek out different volunteer opportunities. Food trucks will be on site, and bouncy houses for kids.

For more information: dallasor.gov/tots.

Free movie event for adults

On Friday, July 6, at 6 p.m. the Dallas library will show a 2017 comedy adventure movie that was based on a board game.

There will be fun, free popcorn, and a door prize — an unopened DVD of the movie. Mingle with other Dallas movie lovers and enjoy the evening; 18 years of age and older. This is a free event.

For more information: 503-623-2633.