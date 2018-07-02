Fair offers contests for youth, adults Not too soon to be thinking about fair

RICKREALL — Open class contests at the Polk County Fair are for everyone, regardless of age.

“If your child is not involved in 4-H but they still wanted to enter their talents, there’s lots of classes and lots of opportunities, from Legos to photography to cookies,” said Anna Scharf, the Polk County Fair board chairwoman.

There are 138 class contests — ranging from food to textiles.

Fair Manager Tina Andersen said contestants don’t have to start from scratch.

Andersen said one year, an art teacher saved her students’ projects and entered them in the fair.

The 2018 Polk County Fair is Aug. 9-11 with the theme of “Tropical Nights and Country Lights.”

Photography, textiles and flower arrangements are just a few categories that easily lend themselves to the island theme, Scharf said.

“There’s a lot of opportunities in our open class for people to enter things that either are fair theme-related or not,” she said.

For more information and contest entry deadlines:

www.co.polk.or.us/fair, pick up an exhibitor book at area businesses, including at the Itemizer-Observer office, or call the fairgrounds office at 503-623-3048.