Falls City celebrates July Fourth on Saturday

FALLS CITY — July Fourth is Wednesday this year, but Falls City wants to hold onto the red, white, and blue spirit until Saturday when it will host its Independence Day parade and community barbecue.

In a new tradition, now in its third year, the parade will begin at noon, followed by a community cookout in Faye Wilson Memorial Park, also known as Lower Park.

Laura Britton, co-owner of the Boondocks, is coordinating the “summer celebration.”

“Everything is free to the community,” Britton said.

Beginning the festivities is the parade, which draws viewers to pick a spot on the parade route from Falls City High School to the old mill lot. There isn’t a bad viewing spot, but you might want to head down early to enjoy the festive pre-parade atmosphere on North Main Street.

The short, but always inventive parade lineup, provides the best in patriotic pride — with a dose of good fun.

For the cookout, the Boondocks is providing hamburgers, hot dogs and, cotton candy. People can bring side dishes to the party.

Larry and Bruce Sickles will be providing live music entertainment from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Face painting and games are open to kids and adults in the park.

“It’s going to be a good time,” Britton said. “It gets better every year.”