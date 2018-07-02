Pedee News

The Pedee Women’s Club were happy to see Deanne Maddox and her two sisters-in-law at their monthly potluck. Paul Maddox’s sister-in-law Mildred Maddox lives in Monmouth and sister Judy Houston came from the Chicago area to visit Deanne.

—

Mel and Marguerite Nice spent 16 days and 4,000 miles in June on the road visiting relatives in eight states and three Canadian provinces, including visiting a 93-year-old cousin in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, and a 98-year-old cousin in Coronation, Alberta.

—

Daniel and Heidi Russell and their seven kids went to Heidi’s parents Jon and Linda Hovet’s church last Sunday, as they lead their last service at Creswell Foursquare Church after serving there for 31 years. In addition to the regular church members, family and friends completely filled the church for the morning service and afternoon farewell celebration. Jon and Linda are planning to relocate to Monmouth and will be looking for a house. Former pastor Mitch Lee preached at our church. So nice to see him, wife Amber, and kids.

—

Dr. and Mrs. Mathai were guests at Pedee Church on Thursday night, June 28. The Mathais live in Texas, and are originally from India. They participate in missions work all over the world, including providing poor widows with vocational opportunities.

—

Paul and I went to granddaughter Christina Odell’s graduation party in June. She graduated from Sprague High and will be going to Lane Community College for its aircraft mechanics program. She is working for Paul on the farm this summer, getting her time in on cutting, raking, and baling hay so far. Pretty good for a city girl.