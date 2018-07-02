Registration still on-going for mini-marathon

Monmouth — Runners, lace up – there is still time to register for the Fourth of July Monmouth-Independence mini marathon, a 2.6 mile running and walking event that is part of the annual holiday festivities and brings together both communities.

The race begins at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall in Monmouth and finishes at the Independence Library. It is a family-oriented event and welcomes all ages.

It is sponsored by Willamette Valley Road Runners Club, Anytime Fitness in Independence and Monmouth Fitness Club,

The mini-marathon is in its 48th year, a sure sign that it’s one the community greatly enjoys and wants to be a part of, just one of the reasons why Terry Cable enjoys being the mini-marathon director so much.

“It’s such an enduring tradition and it’s really a target goal for a lot of people,” he said. “They observe the event one year and I think a lot of people think, ‘hey I’m gonna do that next year.’ It’s a real doable goal, and I see less experienced people willing to participate as the years go one. This race not only allows experienced athletes to participate and have a good time as part of their Fourth of July celebrations, but it also challenges the less experienced. It’s a good wholesome family activity that helps people celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.”

While this is an event meant to be fun, there will be some healthy competition. Winners for each age bracket will be posted at the finish line and also announced online and in the Itemizer-Observer the following week.

Ribbons will be given out to the top three finishers of each age group, and a gift basket and T-shirt will be handed out to the top male and female finisher.

Everyone participating will receive a finisher medal when they cross the line.

There will be water provided at the start line and at the halfway mark, but it is still a good idea to hydrate beforehand and/or bring water with you for the duration of the race. Make sure to eat a healthy breakfast or snack beforehand, bring sunscreen and wear appropriate shoes and clothing.

Registration is ongoing until the day of.

To register the day of the race, arrive at City Hall anytime between 8-10:30 a.m. Day-of registration cost is $10 for ages 9 and younger and $20 for 10 and older. You will also receive your racing bib at that time.

All proceeds from the race go toward Central Lions Club, Central High School Athletics, Ella Curran Community Food Bank and Kelsy Oldham Memorial Scholarship.