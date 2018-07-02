Sports briefs

Dirtbags defeat North Marion by one point

The Dirtbags picked up the lead late in the game June 25 against North Marion and clinched a win, 8-7. The game was tied 7-7 at the top of the seventh when Peter Mendazona scored the winning run, bringing the team to victory.

Noah Amador nabbed the win on the mound, allowing two hits and four runs over three innings, with three strikeouts and zero runs.

Tristan Fergus started the game for the Dirtbags, going four innings, with six hits, five runs and one strikeout.

Mendazona got the ball rolling when he scored one run in the first inning. Blake Arritola led the team at bats, going four-for-four.

Dirtbags clinch second win of the week

Wednesday, June 27, the game was saved by Jackson Holstad, who drove in four RBI on two hits to lead the Dirtbags to another triumph with a 16-5 triumph. He also sliced a double in the fourth and nabbed a triple in the fifth.

In the first inning, Mendazona drove in one RBI when he knocked out a double. In the fifth inning, the team landed seven runs, Holstad’s triple, a single by Braden Allison, a sacrifice fly by Arritola, and a home run by Fergus.

Kaleb Kantola took the win on the mound, with three hits and two runs in two innings, striking out one. Eric Kessler and Holstad closed out the game in relief.

The team currently sits at 15-4.

Youth Gymnastics camp registration is open

The Monmouth/Independence YMCA is offering a youth gymnastics camp for children ages five to 12 years old. No experience or tryouts are required. The kids will have the opportunity to learn skills on the floor, balance beam and uneven bars. Registration is open now and the camp begins July 23-27th, 6 to 7:00 p.m. The camp will take place at Henry Hill Elementary School. Cost is $30 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. For more information, call 503-838-4042.

Applebox Children’s Theater presents The Jungle Book

An adaptation of the beloved children’s story of Mowgli and his friends will be put on by Applebox Children’s Theater July 5-7 at 7 p.m. It is open to friends and family at Western Oregon University’s amphitheater, on Powell, Knox and Warren Streets. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy.