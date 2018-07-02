SW Polk make first bond purchase

DALLAS — The first purchases from Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District bond that was passed in May 2017 were on display at the Dallas Fire Station last week.

Twenty-nine shiny new self-contained breathing apparatus units — required for firefighters to go into burning structures — were lined up on the floor of the station Wednesday.

Dallas Fire & EMS traded in old breathing units to help purchase 20 of its own at the same time.

The purchase cost the district $211,115 and was desperately needed, said Dallas Fire & EMS spokeswoman April Welsh.

“We wouldn’t be able to do interior firefighting without them,” said Welsh.

She said the units also help firefighters when they monitor extinguished fires for hot spots.

“It’s better for them to have SCBAs when they do that,” Welsh said.

Later that night at the departments’ weekly drill, firefighters would learn how to use the new units.

Welsh said the units are compatible with almost all of the department’s mutual aid partners, making joint attacks on fires easier. The new units can be in use for 15 years and will replace Southwest SCBAs that are expiring in early 2019.

Welsh said the breathing units are just the beginning of the projects Southwest Polk will pay for with $5 million in bond proceeds. The next priority is buying new communications equipment, with help from a $15,000 grant from Spirit Mountain Community Fund.

Southwest Polk is searching for property in Rickreall to build its new main station and has released a request for proposals for a contractor to build the new Salt Creek station, Welsh said.

“We are moving along,” she said.