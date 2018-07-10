Community notebook

Learn more about proposed fee

The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire & EMS will host a community forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday to discuss a proposed fee for Dallas water users.

The forum will be at the Dallas Civic Center, 187 SE Court St.

People will have a chance to meet with representatives from Dallas fire and police departments as well as city councilors to discuss and share thoughts about this proposal.

Class aims to help cope with dementia

West Valley Hospital, 525 SE Washington St., will host a free education class offered by the Alzheimer’s Association. The class, “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Going to the Doctor, Legal and Financial Planning,” will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

To learn more or register: 1-800-272-3900.

Wine tasting in Dallas Join eight downtown businesses in Dallas on Sunday to discover local wineries. Tickets are $20 and include a Leidel glass and 10 tasting tickets.

Sign up at discoverdallas.wine.

Dallas library to host summer programs

The Dallas Public Library summer reading program, “Libraries Rock” will present a number of things for kids of all ages all week.

On Wednesday (today) at 11:30 a.m., Anne Rutherford with Rockin’ Stories and Songs will be at Dallas City Park Seibert-Fredrickson Memorial Shelter.

On Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Corey Jenkins will perform a music and juggling program at the Dallas Civic Center.

Local artists on display all month The River Gallery will host an artist reception on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. honoring Ann Durley, a clock, doll and furniture artist, and Louie Gizyn, whose whimsical clay sculptures will be in the window.

The reception is in conjunction with art from associate member artists all month. Featured pieces will be from Barb Meyer, Rich Bergeman, Laurie Chambreau, Wayne Francis, Dean Hanson, Jeff Hess, Jim and Jo Hockenhull, Nathelle Norfleet, Hampton Rodriguez, Bill Shumway, Deb Wallig and Dan Wenger.

‘Chitty’ makes encore appearance “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” presented by the Arts Integrated Ministry, will make a return appearance on Wednesday, July 18, through July 20 with performances at 7 p.m. On July 21, a matinee will be at 2:30 p.m.

The musical will be at First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St. Suggested donation is $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors.

For tickets: 503-838-1001.

Education experts hold forum Rep. Paul Evans will host an education forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 18 at Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.

Listen to a conversation around education policy from a panel of experts facilitated by Evans.

For more information or to request special accommodations: 503-986-1420.

Run with friends in Independence

A weekly social run begins at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Interested walkers and runners may meet at Independence Riverview Park fountain for a 1- to 4-mile run or walk, out and back. The routes are marked in half-mile increments to keep track of distance. Strollers and friendly pets are welcome.

For more information: Ramon, 608-695-3367.

Rope Busters returns The Rope Busters will host a Jump Rope Camp starting Monday through July 20 at LaCreole Middle School from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each morning.

Cost is $20, which includes a jump rope. Camp T-shirts are available for $10 more. All ages and skill levels welcome. Register the first day of camp.

For more information: 503-623-8074.