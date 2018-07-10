Indy Riverview Park plan progressing

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council got an update on the Riverview Park project at its June 26 meeting.

Consultants from Portland-based Greenworks landscape architecture and environmental design firm presented a final draft of the master plan for the park.

Community members provided feedback at two open houses, said project manager Matthew Crampton.

Enhanced play features, active recreation opportunities, connection to the river, flexible space and improved social amenities topped the wish list.

After they got feedback, the Greenworks team “went back to the laboratory,” Crampton said. “We wanted to develop distinct plans before coming back to the community and the city. We wanted to make sure we were generating a park the city and the community would be proud of.”

Making the park kid friendly and safe and having multiple covered shelters rather than one large pavilion were some other priorities that were identified.

Crampton talked about creating a green connection through the parking lot so it doesn’t read like such an imposing parking area.

Shawn Irvine, economic development director, said he did not provide any papers to adopt a resolution.

“This is a master plan, this is not something we’re going to go out and build tomorrow,” Irvine said. “There will be a lot of opportunities for dialing this in even further.”