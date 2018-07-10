Monmouth art show favorites chosen

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report
As of Tuesday, July 10, 2018
MONMOUTH — Visitors to the fifth annual Monmouth Community Art Show voted on their favorite art pieces during the two-day Fourth of July Festival.
More than 300 ballots were collected before a winner was chosen from each of the six categories.
Each of the selected artists will receive an award certificate from the city and a gift certificate to Art Department Inc. art supplies store in Salem.
The winners by age are:
Summer Peng (ages: 5 - 7) “Ocean.” Multi-media.
Isaac Butler (ages 8 - 10) “Magical Mirror.” Pencil drawing.
Kaylee Hatch (ages 11 - 14) “Gray Wolf.” graphite and colored pencil.
Brandon Gibson (ages 15 - 18) “Ingrid Bergman with a Hat (in interpretation of Andy Warhol.” Acrylic.
Katie Dillard (adult/amateur) “Master Copy of Romney’s ‘Emma Hart as Circe.’” Oil.
Sharon Butler (professional/semi-professional) “Earning His Stripes.” Scratchboard.
These six pieces will be on display at the Monmouth Public Library through Friday, July 13.
