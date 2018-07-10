People sought for parade, dunk tank

DALLAS — Summerfest is fast approaching and organizers at the Dallas Area Visitors Center ask people to remember to sign up for a pair of events, one brand new and the other a longstanding tradition.

Bonnie Dreier, the DAVC event coordinator, said entries for this year’s parade have begun to come in, but she hopes to see more, especially given that the theme for this year’s festival is “Hometown Pride.”

“That is what we are trying to make it feel like,” Dreier said.

The parade theme is “Black and Orange,” which could represent Halloween or the OSU Beavers — but, naturally, the first thought is the hometown team, the Dallas Dragons.

“We need to be able to organize that in as far in advance as we can,” said JD Shinn, the DAVC director. “Those businesses that really want to advertise locally and be seen as community-involved, it would a great idea for them to come and show themselves off.”

Parade applications can be found on the DAVC website, at the DAVC office at 168 SW Court St., or at the Polk County Bounty Market on the Academy lawn each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New to Summerfest this year is the “Dunk the Dignitary” dunk tank. The tank will be located on Mill Street and needs a few more local dignitaries to fill out its schedule from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’ve recently had several people start to sign up,” Shinn said.



Among those brave souls are Harvest Crossfit owners Devin and MacLarin Jones, Sheriff Mark Garton, Dallas School Board member Jon Woods, Dallas City Councilor Jim Fairchild, and Dallas Economic Development Director AJ Foscoli.

“We have City Manager Greg Ellis for those who want to dunk a city dignitary,” Shinn said with a laugh.

For more information or to sign up: 503-623-2564.