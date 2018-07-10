Two injured, one dead after crash on Hwy 22

POLK COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 22 left two injured and one dead on Sunday, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.

The release stated that at about 5:10 p.m., a Dodge Ram, driven by Kelton Dillard, 81, of Dallas, attempted to change lanes, when a Red Honda Civic started to pull ahead of him. The pickup collided with the left rear of the red Civic causing it to spin out of control into the westbound lanes of travel. The red Civic then collided with a silver Civic driven by Armando Raul Gines-Galan, 37, of Independence. Both Gines-Galan and his passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the red Honda Civic sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Name will be release pending next of kin notification.

OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Salem Fire Department and Falk Medical Transport, and Oregon Department of Transportation.