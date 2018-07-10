Western Days has good turnout

MONMOUTH-INDEPENDENCE — There was a good turnout for the four-day Independence Days Fourth of July celebration.

“This year, between the two days that had fireworks, we had just over 21,000 paid people,” said Janice Thompson, chair of the Western Days commission. “There’s usually a large amount that come in before the gates go up.”

In addition to the fireworks, attendees enjoyed carnival rides, plenty of tasty food options, children’s activities, a watermelon-eating contest, live entertainment and a talent competition.

Jake Nacrelli won the Talent Quest and opened for the Fourth of July headline act, Kurt Van Meter.

The first six finishers of the rubber duck races were awarded prizes.

The first three finishers, Logan Peterson, Lisa, a vendor from Sweet Dreams and Jason Ericsson won cash prizes; Joe Orozco, Bonny Smith and Robin Thompson each won a $25 gift card to Skippers.

While the opportunity for fun was plentiful, there also was time to honor local veterans.

At 8 each evening, members of Team Rubicon held a flag retiring ceremony.

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide domestic and international disaster relief. According to its website, about 70 percent of Team Rubicon’s volunteers are military veterans.

On July 1, Jeff Kershaw was presented with the flag. Kershaw spent two years in the Navy Reserve, four years in the Marine Corps with a unit from Hawaii and two years in Vietnam. He received a service medal, national defense service medal, a good conduct medal and a Purple Heart.

Bob Murray was presented with the flag on July 2. Murray first served in the Marine Corp as a NATO Security Guard from 1957 to 1963. In 1965 he re-enlisted, and in 1966 was sent to Vietnam and survived the Tet Offensive of 1968, or as he calls it, Hell on Wheels. Murray continued to serve with the 1st Marine Division, 1st Force Recon until his term ended in 1971.

On July 3, Josh Hjelmberg was presented with the flag. He joined the Air Force while he was still in high school.

He graduated from high school in June 1999 and entered basic training on his 18th birthday at Lackland Air Base.

After Basic Training he spent the following years stationed at Hill AFB in Utah. He was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and landed there on his 23rd birthday.

He was himself deployed to Manas AFB in Kyrgyzstan in 2006 where he was part of the support group for Military Personal headed to Afghanistan. He met the Mayor of Astoria and then-Mayor — now state representative — Paul Evans while at Manas AFB.

Hjelmberg returned home from Kyrgystan and left the Air Force after 10 years of service.

On July 4, Chief Petty Officer Thomas Sagers was presented with the flag. He enlisted in the United States Navy on May 26, 1976. His first duty station was Camp David, MD where he worked directly for President Jimmy Carter. Sagers was awarded the Presidential Service Badge for this duty.