Dirtbags post a blowout

MONMOUTH — A six-run first inning was what it took for the Dirtbags to take the five-inning game away from the Seattle Renegades on Thursday in the first game of the Western Oregon University Tournament at WOU’s home field, blowing past them to win the contest by a wide 21-2 gap.

The team used quick plays at bat, and only had one scoreless inning throughout the game.

“I think we just showed up loose tonight,” assistant coach Keaton Weaver sad. “We just had a big series that we ended with Corvallis and we won the last one, so I feel like we showed up today and just really felt free to swing and be on time.”

Six more runs in the second inning and seven in the third put the Dirtbags on top.

Kaden Reidhead started the game, allowing four hits and one run over two innings and walked zero. Blake Arritola threw three innings out of the bullpen and closed the game. It was his first time pitching for the Dirtbags.

“It felt good since I’ve never really done it,” Arritola said. “A little nervous, but I just knew if I came in and threw strikes that it would turn out like it did.”

Arritola was credited with the last nine outs of the game to earn the save for the Dirtbags.

“I felt like I did pretty good,” he said. “I only allowed one run and I don’t even think it was off an actual hit, so it felt pretty good not giving up a hit.”

Arritola, Treve Earhart and Tristan Fergus led the team with three RBIs each. Logan Graber led the team at bats going 3-four-4.

Braden Allison, Jackson Holstad, Fergus and Eric Kessler all managed multiple hits.

“I think we did well,” Weaver said. “It was cool seeing Arritola on the bump. And offensively, we had a lot of guys at bats who haven’t been getting a lot of at-bat just because of a lot of league play, so it was cool just seeing new guys step up in big situations.”

The tournament went through the weekend.

ROUNDUPS

Friday, City Baseball took a beating as the Dirtbags took over the game in a big second inning push on Friday for a 12-2 victory in their second Western Oregon University tournament game.

Seven runs in the second inning brought the Dallas team into the lead, with runs from Treve Earhart, Peter Mendazona, Derrick Maiben, Anthony Zellner, Jackson Holstad and Kaden Reidhead. Tristan Fergus nabbed three RBIs.

The offensive onslaught kept City Baseball at bay for the duration of the contest.

On the mound, Eric Kessler took the win for the Dirtbags, throwing four and a third innings, allowing one hit and one run, and striking out five. Noah Amador pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief.

Saturday, the Dirtbags continued their winning streak by posting a shutout against Newberg, 29-0.



The game started moving in the third inning when the team scored 10 runs, with walks by Jaret Stewart, Ricky Taylor and Kalob Reid, singles by Zellner, Fergus and Logan Graber, a groundout by Reidhead, and an error on a ball put in play by Kalob Kantola.

Fergus led the Dirtbags at bats, going 3-for-4, and driving in runs on a single in the first, a single in the third and a double in the fourth.

Braden Allison took the victory on the mound, allowing two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out one and walking one. Fergus threw one inning in relief.

The team is currently 24-7 in league.