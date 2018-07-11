Mini-marathon takes off in downtown Monmouth

July Fourth, over 400 individuals finished the Monmouth-Independence mini-marathon, a 2.62 mile race. The top 10 finishers for men and women are listed below. You can find the rest of the results online.
Results:
Parathletes:
Kacey McCallister, 31, 10:49.1
Men:
First place:
Dustin Nading, 21, 13:00.7
Second place: Justin Crosswhite, 20, 13:01.1
Third place: Parker Marson, 22, 13:10.2
Fourth place: Johnathon Brown, 17, 13:56.0
Fifth place: Orion Davidson, 39, 13:58.2
Sixth place: Ramon Martinez, 32, 14:10.6
Seventh place: Gavin Grass, 16, 14:16.4
Eighth place: Jaime Cantu, 19, 14:23.5
Ninth place: Jaydon Aydelotte, 17, 14:32.0
10th place: David Delmore, 33, 14:46.0
Women:
First place: Kate Mann, 28, 15:56.1
Second place: Amy Castle, 23, 16.28.6
Third place: Jennie Castle, 34, 16:37.1
Fourth place: Kaylee O’Sullivan, 17, 17:24.8
Fifth place: Claudia Hernandez, 28, 17:35.9
Sixth place: Faith Sanchez, 14, 18:37.2
Seventh place: Faerynn Glassock, 19, 18:48.3
Eighth place: Lisa Trimble-Scheiman, 40, 18:51.4
Ninth place: Erica Manzo, 35, 18:54.2
10th place: Emily Vala-Haynes, 36, 19:06.1
For the rest of the results, visit: https://eclecticedgeracing.overallraceresults.com/pages/event_summary/80/
