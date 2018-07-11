Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

William Charles Miller, Sr., 40, of Dallas, in the 500 block of Main Street on July 8 on a probation violation warrant.

Timothy Charles Holmes, Sr., 55, of Dallas, in the 200 block of W. Ellendale Ave on July 1 on a charge of failure to carry/present operators license.

Garrett Michael Williams, 25, of Dallas, in the 100 block of W. Ellendale Ave. on July 1 on a charge of failure to carr/present operators license.

Loren Bradley Kowing, 43, of Dallas, in the 100 block of SW Court St. on July 5 on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Shiler Ray Dubbe, 18, of Salem, in the 200 block of SW Walnut Street on July 3 on a failure to appear warrant.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Ryan Shawn Kirk, 27, of Salem near River Road and Riverside Drive S, on June 24 for DUII.

Brooke Chenelle Jackson, 40, of Independence, in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street on June 28 on charges of physical harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Rusty Amos Arp, 34, of Monmouth, in the 200 block of Edwards Road on June 30 for felony driving while suspended/revoked and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Mark Richard Fendrick, 29, of Independence, in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street on July 1 for second-degree criminal mischief.

Juan Manuel Leos, Jr., 51, of Independence, in the 0-99 block of Dean Drive on July 4 on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Kenneth Ray Stepp, 40, of Salem, near S. Main and G Streets on July 5 on charges of parole violation and giving false information to a peace officer.

Eric Daniel Orozco, 18, of Monmouth, near Monmouth Independence Highway and Price Lane E. on July 6 on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful possession of marijuana, under 21 years old and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Cory Lake Bailey, 56, of Dallas in the 500 block of Warrant Street on June 3 for failure to register as a sex offender.

Denise Ellenor Murray, 49, of Cottage Grove, near Hoffman Road ans S. Pacific Highway W on June 21 for failure to carry/present operators license.

Steven John Malcom, 24, of Monmouth, in the 500 block of Warren Street, on June 21 on charges of second-degree bicycle theft, two counts of receiving stolen property,

Jose Cabrera-Torres, 18, of Monmouth, near Monmouth Independence Highway and Boyd Lane on June 22 for failure to carry/present operators license.

Stephen Jay Knifton, 28, of Salem, in the 900 block of Church Street on June 25 on a charge of violation of no-contact order/release agreement.

Jimmy Ervin Murray, 43, of Monmouth, in the 200 block of College Street on June 29 on a charge parole violation.

Brian Michael Thomas, of Monmouth in the 400 block of Pacific Highway N. on June 29 cited for dogs at large.

Jose Angel Jimenez Zavala, 23, of Monomouth in the 100 block of Edwards Road on June 30 on a charge of parole violation.

Paul Allan Pimentel, 51, of Monmouth in the 300 block of Knox Street N on July 2 on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.