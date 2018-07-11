Sports Schedule

Wednesday, July 11

Demarini Dirtbags: Clackamas at Western, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 12

Demarini Dirtbags: Newport at Western,doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Demarini Dirtbags: Canyon Crushers at Western, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Demarini Dirtbags: Canyon Crushers vs Dirtbags at McNary High School, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 17

Demarini Dirtbags: Barbers at WOU, 5 p.m.

-Schedule subject to change

Quick Hits

Western looks to support student-athletes through new program

If you want to support Western Oregon University’s student-athletes, now is the time to do it.

June 30, WOU Athletics announced the official launch of the Drive for 325, a program honoring the university’s 325 competitive student-athletes. Drive for 325 was created to increase support and membership through the Wolves Club. By June 30, 2019, the goal is to have 325 donors join the club and raise $325,000 or more. All funds raised will go toward scholarships for student-athletes, enhancing facilities, and encouraging and promoting academic and athletic success.

The Wolves Club has an initiation fee of $25, and members will receive monthly emails, recognition, discounts, tailgating spots, Wolves gear and sideline passes – depending on which level they join. The Wolves Club also looks to strengthen relationships with alumni and community members over the next year. For more information, to donate and to see the progress of the Drive for 325, visit wouwolves.com/drivefor325

Fourth of July Tennis Tournament sees success

Sixty-two people signed up for the annual Fourth of July Tennis Tournament that took place June 30-July 1 at the Western Oregon University and Central High School tennis courts.

The tournament often brings friends from the past back together, said tournament coordinator Patty Youngren. The tournament was separated into divisions, so people of like ability can play together. Many alumni of Central and Dallas came to play, as well as Monmouth and Independence community members. At one point, there was a three-hour match between Jacob Farr and Stan Wilkinson, with Farr losing in a tie-breaker, 5-7, 7-5, and 6-4.



Dallas High School basketball staff offers clinic

The Dallas High School Dragons girls basketball staff is launching a skills camp at DHS main gym for athletes from sixth through 12th grade on July 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will focus on offensive and defensive techniques for guards and posts, as well as ball-handling and agility/weights drills. The basketball staff will be joined by two former division one college basketball players and current basketball college coach at Linn-Benton Community College. The camp costs $20 per athlete. Lunch is provided. Cash or check is accepted. Please make checks out to Dallas Booster Club. To pre-register, contact new head girls coach Dakota Griffith at dakota.griffith@dsd2.org, and include the athlete’s name, age, and emergency contact. Registration goes through the day of camp.