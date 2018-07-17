Sports Schedule

Schedule

Thursday, July 19

Demarini Dirtbags: Whitnell Dodgers at WOU, 2 p.m. doubleheader

Friday, july 20

Demarini Dirtbags: Whitnell Dodgers vs Dirtbags at Willamette, 2 pm. doubleheader

Tuesday, July 24

Demarini Dirtbags: Regionals, 5 p.m. Location TBA

—

Schedules Subject to Change

Quick Hits

Dallas High School basketball staff offers clinic

The Dallas High School Dragons girls basketball staff is launching a skills camp at DHS main gym for athletes from sixth-12th grade on July 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will focus on offensive and defensive techniques for guards and posts, as well as ball-handling and agility/weights drills. The basketball staff will be joined by two former Division 1 college basketball players and current basketball college coach at Linn-Benton Community College. The camp costs $20 per athlete. Lunch is provided. Cash or check is accepted. For more information: Dakota Griffith at dakota.griffith@dsd2.org.

Sign up for Back to School 5k dash

There is still time to register for the Back to School 5k fun run/walk on Aug. 4 at the Rickreall Creek Trail System in Dallas, beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for adults 18 years and older, $20 for children 6-17, and kids 5 years old and younger are free with a registered adult. To register, go online at www.eclecticedgeracing.com/back-to-school-dash.html.

All proceeds go toward support backpack and school supply giveaways to kids in Polk County.

The fun run/walk is kid, stroller, wheelchair and pet friendly so bring the family and Fido along.

At the finish line there will be food and drinks available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors.