Studio Fuego on Fire

INDEPENDENCE — “Just dance, they will come.”

It’s Olivia Ojeda-Hayes’ motto for the fitness studio that she and two other women own in downtown Independence, and it’s a phrase that describes the journey the trio have been on from the beginning of Studio Fuego.

The studio is situated on C Street in Independence, and if you were to look in the window during a Zumba class, you’d see the place packed — full of laughing, dancing women and children, with the instructors blending right into the crowd, loud music pulsing through the room.

Finding a gym or fitness studio where you feel like you fit in can be challenging, and that’s why Studio Fuego exists: to knock those barriers down.

“Sometimes fitness classes are inaccessible for many reasons,” Robyn Lopez Melton, co-owner of Studio Fuego, said. “Sometimes it’s price, sometimes it’s the culture or it’s intimidating to walk into a CrossFit class; we really try and be that niche where anyone can walk in the door and get that workout that they need. I feel like they’re in a place where they’re supported and comfortable.”

Reaching out to women and children is another passion of the three studio owners, especially throughout the Latina community.

“As Latina women, we tend to take care of everyone else,” Erica Manzo, co-owner, said. “There’s never time for ‘me.’ We don’t stop to take care of ourselves, physically and emotionally.”

Her outreach began years prior to the Studio Fuego, when she began teaching after-school Zumba classes at Henry Hill Elementary School where she taught before it was shut down, for the parents of her students and for any community members who wanted to come. Eventually, 40-50 people would show up for a class, Manzo said.

Those classes are how she, Ojeda-Hayes and Melton met, and when they established Studio Fuego, many of Manzo’s clientele from her after-school classes followed them.

“The women and the children, that is why we’re here; we want to support the women in our community,” Melton said.

The studio offers numerous Zumba classes, High Intensity Interval Training, and now yoga three times a week. They also offer a running/walking class a few times a week for those who enjoy running or are just getting into it.

Manzo also teaches Baile Folklorico, a tradition Mexican dance, for kids aged 3-12.

Olivia Ojeda-Hayes

Co-Owner, Studio Fuego

Studio Fuego began four years ago, when Ojeda-Hayes, Manzo and Melton decided to make their vision a reality.

“It was like go big or go home,” Melton said. “We need to figure this out and see if it’s gonna work.”

In a weekend, they procured a space big enough for a fitness studio — the party room at what used to be Amador’s Alley.

Monday morning, the women held their first class.

Over the next few years, they would face being bought out and trying to find another space that was big enough for their growing community.

Ojeda-Hayes said it was a question of faith on whether or not to keep going.

“It was like, well, it fell in our laps and we think we’re supposed to keep going,” she said. “If not, doors wouldn’t have opened.”

“We just wanna keep dancing, we didn’t care where,” Manzo said.

Outside of Studio Fuego, the three women have children and other jobs; their lives are full; and it’s their clients who keep them going.

“I’m constantly inspired by our members,” Ojeda-Hayes said, “because they give us that energy. We don’t do it for ourselves, and doing for others, we get blessed at the same time.”

Manzo’s and Melton’s personal journeys into fitness are relatively similar: they found a Zumba class they loved so much they decided to become instructors.

Ojeda-Hayes’ story is a little different.

“I got sick in 2009 and almost died from a very rare type of pneumonia; I should not have survived that, and I did. And then I got cancer in 2012, and then when I survived the cancer, that’s when I was, like, OK, I don’t really know how long I’m going to be here on this earth, I don’t know what’s going to happen in my life, and I am not going to live the rest of my life not challenging myself. Every day for me on this earth is a blessing. And that’s why I just go so hard. I think that’s where my passion comes from.”

The women’s passion for fitness has opened up doors for women who otherwise wouldn’t have gone to a Zumba class, and brought the three of them together.

“It’s so great to have these crazy ladies to do life with,” Melton said.

Membership is $35 monthly, and the first class of your choice is always free. Drop-in classes, after your first time, costs $5 for Zumba and $8 for Yoga. Punch classes are also available. Classes are in both English and Spanish.