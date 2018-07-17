Community Notebook

Dallas Alliance to host VBS

Dallas Alliance Church will host vacation Bible school, “Scar Force, the real saga, the true force,” from Monday through July 27 at the church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave.

The school runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day and is for children ages 3 through fifth grade. The school is free, but space is limited.

Preregister online at dallasalliance.org, or register at the church on Monday at 9 a.m.

Alzheimer’s workshop at IPL

The Independence Public Library will host a free class from the Alzheimer’s Association, “Know the 10 Signs,” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the library, 175 Monmouth St.

If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, it’s time to learn the facts. Early detection of Alzheimer’s disease gives you a chance to begin drug therapy, enroll in clinical studies and plan for the future. This interactive workshop features video clips of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

To register: 800-272-3900.

Dallas library goes wild

Dallas Public Library will host summer programs this week, including Creature Teachers with Critters from the Wild at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (today) at Dallas City Park Seibert-Fredrickson Memorial Shelter.

Comic book workshop at DPL

The Dallas Public Library will host a free comic book workshop for youths aged 10 to 18 at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Everyone who attends will receive a free comic book.

Writing, drawing, and coloring contests will be going on during the event, as well as a presentation on Great Graphic Novels with some history, creative process information, games and recommendations. The program is one-and-a-half hours long, and teens can participate as much as they like, or kick back and listen and watch. There will be perler bead crafting and a button making station. Snacks and drinks will be provided by the library. Brad Clark is a graphic novel fan with 20 years of experience working with teens.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Learn the basics of drip irrigation

The Polk County Master Gardeners will host a free workshop about drip irrigation from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Inspiration Garden in Mountain Fir Park, 700 block of F Street, Independence.

Learn the basics of drip irrigation for your home garden.

Master Gardeners will provide tips on how to install basic drip irrigation systems to water plants on the front porch, in the garden and in the yard.

Learn more about timers, valves, tubing, fittings, emitters and sprinklers, how to put a system together, how to ad to it or repair it when needed.

The workshop is free, but registration is recommended: 503-623-8395.