CSD raises meal prices

INDEPENDENCE — The Central School District Board of Directors on July 9 approved increases in student and adult meals.

Student lunches were raised 10 cents, bringing primary school lunch to $2.60 and secondary school lunch to $2.85.

Students receive free breakfast.

The price for breakfast for adults was increased by 50 cents and lunch was increased by 75 cents, bringing the cost of those meals to $2.50 and $3.75 respectively.

The board also approved the purchase of a double portable classroom for Ash Creek Elementary.

“While district enrollment overall remains flat, there continue to be bubbles at different levels and different buildings,” said Business Manager Cec Koontz in the agenda memo to the board.

Consultant FLO Analytics is preparing a study of population, demographics, and boundaries which should be ready in August or early September, she said.

“The board will be asked to appoint a facilities committee to study the report and plan for potential growth or boundary change,” Koontz said.

The double portable unit has two classrooms, ADA accessible restrooms and air conditioning, she said.

The modular will be used at Ash Creek initially, but it may be used at Talmadge or have other uses in the district, Koontz said.

The modular will be purchased under a purchasing agreement negotiated by Salem-Keizer School District, she said.

The cost is $114,975 and additional $60,409 for site preparation and installation, she said.

“We do have the money that is an allowable expense under our capital improvement fund,” Koontz said.

During her update to the board, Superintendent Jennifer Kubista said the district was awarded the 21st Century Community Learning Grant again.

The grant is for $473,362.

The five-year grant is to be used on extended learning opportunities and needs to be tied to enrichment and learning opportunities, Kubista said.

“The approach we’re looking at is really providing a K-12,” Kubista said. “The other change is we’re going to five days a week.”