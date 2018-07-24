Community notebook

Valley Shakespeare Co. presents Tartuffe

Western Oregon University’s summer theater program, the Valley Shakespeare Company, will expand its sights this month to stage a Molière’s classic.

Tartuffe will show at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and Aug. 2-4. A pre-show seminar will set the scene for the audience.

Admission and parking are free, and both Friday performances will include ASL interpretation.

Shows are at the Leinwand Outdoor Stage, just outside Rice Auditorium on the WOU campus.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low lawn chairs to sit on. Picnics are welcome, and light snacks and drinks will be available in the Rice Auditorium lobby.

Owl to be released at Left Coast

Wings Over Wine with Alina Blankenship will release a rehabilitated great horned owl at Left Coast Wine Cellars, 4225 N. Pacific Highway West (99W), Rickreall, on Saturday.

The organization will have ambassador raptors on site from 2 to 6 p.m. and Left Coast will offer wine tasting and serve wood-fired pizza from noon to 5 p.m.

Half of the wine sales from the day will be donated to the nonprofit, Turtle Ridge Wildlife, which works to rehabilitate injured raptors and reintroduce them into the wild. Turtle Ridge raised the owl.

At 5 p.m., the owl will be released, with hopes that it will make the vineyard its new home.

For more information: leftcoastcellars.com.

Dunk tank offers good-natured fun

Ever wanted to soak a local celebrity?

You will have your chance at Summerfest.

New to the festival schedule this year is the “Dunk the Dignitary” dunk tank.

The tank will be located on Mill Street in downtown Dallas from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

JD Shinn, the Dallas Area Visitors Center director, said there are few brave souls signed up early to face the possibility of falling into cold, cold water.

Among those are Harvest Crossfit owners Devin and MacLarin Jones, Sheriff Mark Garton, Dallas School Board member Jon Woods, Dallas City Councilor Jim Fairchild, and Dallas Economic Development Director AJ Foscoli.

Get a double dose of Bounty Market

If you forgot to go shopping at Polk County Bounty Market on Thursday, you get a second chance during Summerfest.

Dallas’ weekly farmers market is part of the Sunday in the Park activities, setting up shop near Art in the Park in Dallas City Park, instead of at its normal location at the Academy Building lawn near the corner of Main and Academy streets in Dallas. Vendors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.