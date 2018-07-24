DEQ fines Meadows Investment

DALLAS — The Oregon Department of Environment Quality has issued a civil penalty to Meadows Investment, a part of Fowler Homes, for violating its water quality construction storm water permit on the Barberry Node development in Dallas.

The $23,030 fine and notice of the penalty were issued on Thursday. DEQ’s notice said Meadows Investment “failed to implement the control measures or practices in your Erosion and Sediment Control Plan for the Barberry Node.”

The notice said during the winter of 2017-18, the company violated its permit provisions of its erosion and sediment control plan by clearing vegetation along a stream flowing on the southern portion of the development, failing to maintain natural buffer zones, phasing clearing and grading, minimizing bare soils and stabilizing soils during wet weather.

The department said the result was releasing turbid (meaning cloudy with sediment) storm water into the stream in January. The unnamed stream flows into Rickreall Creek about 500 feet east of the development.

“DEQ issued this penalty because clearing vegetation along streams and failing to implement measures in the ESCP allows discharges of sediment from the construction site to surface waters and can increase turbidity to receiving waters,” read the notice, written by Kieran O’Donnell, the manager of the Office of Compliance and Enforcement. “This increase in turbidity can block light from submerged vegetation, reduce photosynthesis and dissolved oxygen, decrease water clarity, and cause detrimental effects to aquatic organisms.”

The violations were found during an inspection on Jan. 24. The company was cited, without penalty, for “failing to maintain and accurate ESCP that reflects site conditions and failing to conduct visual monitoring by a designated inspector.”

The agency ordered the Meadows Investment submit an updated ESCP for the entire Barberry Node development within 30 days; submit a plan to restore removed vegetation bordering the stream prepared by a restoration expert for agency approval; and, within six months, restore the vegetation according to the plan. Meadows Investment is required to monitor the site for two years.

The notice said that following DEQ’s Jan. 24 inspection, Meadows Investment submitted ESCP revisions for the southern part of the development and added soil stabilization.

“DEQ considered those efforts when determining the amount of the civil penalty,” O’Donnell wrote.

Meadows Investment didn’t comment by press time.