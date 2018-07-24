Mounce charged with 96 counts of theft, identity theft

DALLAS — Heather Mounce, who was saved in a dramatic rescue last August on the Oregon Coast, has been charged with 96 counts, including identity theft, first-degree theft, aggravated theft, and criminal mistreatment.

Court records show that the charges were filed against the Dallas resident on Thursday with the Polk County Circuit Court. Mounce is scheduled for an arraignment on an indictment on Aug. 14.

Theft victims are listed in the charges as Dallas Retirement Village, Oregon Center for Nursing, Mark and Elizabeth Weisensee, the owners of Dallas-based OpenRoad Transportation, and Antony Emil Britt, who is described in the court documents as a “elderly and dependent person,” in Mounce’s care.

Mounce also is charged with multiple counts of identity theft involving Britt. Charges list that Mounce “with the intent to deceive or defraud, convert to defendant’s own use, create, obtain, possess, transfer and utter personal identification of” several businesses, including Oregon Live/Oregonian Media Group, Monster.com/Monster Worldwide, Career Builder and Survey Monkey.

The charges date between September of 2013 to July 14.

District Attorney Aaron Felton said the investigation into the case started about a year ago. He wouldn't comment further, citing the undergoing investigation and prosecution.

Mounce was reported as a missing person on Aug. 12, 2017 and was the subject of a four-day search before her husband found her stranded on a cliff near the Sea Lion Caves north of Florence.

He called 911 to report that he found her alive.

Local emergency crews attempted a rescue, but were unsuccessful due to the steep terrain. They called in the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend.

A Coast Guard helicopter and crew arrived within minutes and were able to pluck her off the cliff on the afternoon of Aug. 16. Family members reported her missing on Aug. 12 and police found her vehicle that day parked close to where she was found.