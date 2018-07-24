News in Brief

AOC executive director to retire

SALEM — Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) announced that Mike McArthur will retire as executive director on July 31. McArthur has served as AOC’s executive director for nearly 14 years.

Prior to being selected as AOC executive director, McArthur served as Sherman County judge for more than a decade and as AOC president in 1999.

The AOC executive committee will meet to consider an interim leadership process moving forward.

Founded in 1906, AOC brings county officials together to advocate with a collective voice on statewide and national policy.

Monmouth man killed in motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle killed a Monmouth man on July 17.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were called of the crash in the 7400 block of South River Road in Marion County at 2:22 p.m. near the Independence Bridge.

Police said a west bound motorcycle was negotiating a corner when the rider, Thomas Simons, 62, crossed the center line and struck a west bound pickup truck driven by Juan Ortiz-Hernandez, 36, of Independence. Ortiz-Hernandez was not injured in the accident, but Simons died on the scene.

Youth unemployment falls to historic low

SALEM — The unemployment rate for Oregon teens ages 16 to 19 was 9.5 percent in 2017, which was also the lowest unemployment rate since 1978 when comparable records began.

This is a large drop from a year before when the unemployment rate for teens was 20 percent.

Oregon’s overall unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in 2017, which was Oregon’s lowest unemployment rate since comparable records began in 1976.

The unemployment rate for Oregon young adults ages 20 to 24 was 7.6 percent in 2017, which was also the lowest unemployment rate recorded for this age category. The last time the unemployment rate for young adults was 7.6 percent was in 2005. In 2016, the unemployment rate for young adults was 9.6 percent.

Having a part-time or summer job used to be the normal situation for many teenagers. The labor force participation of teens averaged around 59 percent from 1978 to 2000. The rate started falling dramatically in 2001 both in Oregon and the nation. During the recession and in the aftermath of the recession it continued to slip.

Oregon’s strong job growth since 2013 attracted more teens and young adults into the labor force. The participation rate of teens ages 16 to 19 increased to 40 percent in 2017. Teen participation is close to its pre-recession rate of 42 percent, but still considerably less than what is was in the 1990s. The participation rate of young adults ages 20 to 24 increased to 74 percent in 2017.

Salem man to serve six years on drug charges

DALLAS — Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael A. Caso sentenced Johnny Earl Doss, 31, of Salem, to 70 months in prison after Doss pleaded guilty to two counts of delivering substantial quantities of heroin.

Caso issued the sentence on July 18.

The plea and sentencing marked the culmination of an investigation overseen by the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (“POINT”) and a criminal prosecution led by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.