Pedee News

Six kids from Pedee Church attended a junior high church camp at Triangle Lake west of Junction City from July 9-13, and had a great time. For most, this was their first church camp experience and loved it. Youth Pastor Heather Traglia took her daughter Jenae, Allana and Alex Russell, Avery Gaul, Savannah Lodge, and Sofie Schollenberger for the five days of archery, swimming, water tubing, boating, snow cones, crafts, worship, chapel, sleeping in yurts with 24 other kids, and sunburns. So fun!

—

Juandeane Skidmore flew to Austin, Texas, with daughters Teresa and Beth for the wedding of her nephew. She said it was the nicest, most formal wedding she’d been to in a long time, and in a large barn remodeled for the occasion. The hosts also provided out-of-state guests with a long list of fun activities to do in Austin, including tubing on the river, and walking and shopping their River Walk, most of which the trio tried to do.

—

Last week’s church firewood-cutting didn’t happen because of the dry weather which restricted the use of chainsaws. The next firewood cutting day is scheduled for Aug.10, but be sure to check with the church to be sure it really is happening.

—

The 50th Annual Burbank-McBeth family reunion is set for Aug. 19 at the Dallas City Park. It’s a potluck so bring your favorite potluck dishes and your own eating supplies. And your favorite relatives. They will eat at 1 o’clock.

—

Shawn and Trina Brotherton and Kalina and Kindan hosted the kids at Pedee Church (the “Weekly Wranglers”) and any adults who wanted to come, at Beazell Memorial Forest for a hike and weiner roast last Sunday. While there, Shawn gave each kid a compass and taught them to use them to find their way around the park, which added considerable interest to the hiking experience. Then on Friday, Dave and Suzanne Burbank had the kids over for yard games, blowing giant bubbles, and other outdoor fun, after which the rest of the church came over for a picnic.

—

On Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m., Adam and Emily Coe have invited all to an evening of fun at Adair Village Park. This is a fun park with baseball fields, barbecuers, and playground. This is the second year the church has had weekly events for the kids instead of a regular Vacation Bible School, which has been an opportunity for them all to become close friends by having fun together. The church invites all to come, whether you attend there or not, as it’s a great way to get to know your neighbors.