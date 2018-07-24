Sheriff gets room in FC Fire station

FALLS CITY — What is now a storage closet will soon be a Polk County Sheriff’s substation in Falls City.

The Falls City City Council approved turning a room in the city’s fire station into a room for Polk County deputies to use for writing reports and conducting interview.

“One of the things that I got from the council members when I was talking to you all at the beginning of my tenure here, my very brief tenure, is that one of the things we are lacking here in Falls City is visibility of law enforcement,” said City Manager Mac Corthell.

He said the sheriff’s office has made great progress, and the city would like to help that continue.

“As we can’t afford to pay for police and law enforcement services right now, we were able to come to an agreement that we think serves both the sheriff’s department and the city of Falls City,” Corthell said.

He said it would give deputies a place to get out of their patrol vehicles and interact with the fire department.

“It makes law enforcement in Falls City visible, which I think is a great first step until we can find the funds to make it more permanent,” Corthell said.

Sheriff Mark Garton said the substation wouldn’t have regular hours or dedicated staff.

“There’s going to be very little cost — a door lock — because it does have to be somewhat secure for us,” he said. “There’s not going to be any infrastructure. We all have laptops that we can take out of our car and bring in.”

The substation should be ready in about a month, Corthell said.